59 killed in Afghanistan floods

At least 59 people were killed and another 143 injured as floods struck following heavy rains in the country, officials said on Monday.

and provinces were the most affected by the floods that hit the country following heavy rains last Saturday.

"In the past three days, 59 people were killed and another 143 people injured in floods and heavy rains in nine out of the 17 provinces in deferent parts of the country," the for the State Ministry for Disaster Management, Ahmad Khan Nafi, told news.

Nafi said the number of casualties could change as had been disrupted in many parts of the country.

At least 2,000 houses were destroyed in floods, besides, schools and hospitals, Hashmat Khan Bahaduri, for the said.

Bahaduri said hundreds of trapped people have been rescued and taken to temporary camps by the Afghan security forces.

He said about 8,000 families have been provided and other assistance.

Although the rain has stopped and receded, displaced people were still staying at temporary camps.

