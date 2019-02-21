Torrential rain triggers flash flood, roof collapse in Pak cities, claims 26 lives

At least 26 people were killed on Thursday in the incidents of roof collapse and floods, triggered by torrential rains that lashed several cities in Pakistan, according to a media report.

At least 10 people were killed in the province. Four people, including two children and a woman, were killed in landslide and roof collapse incident in Dir, the Express Tribune reported.

Uninterrupted rainfall has flooded the provincial capital while submerged villages near the southwestern town of Lasbella, in province, it said.

Emergency workers were trying to rescue people from flooded parts of Lasbella, officials said.

Heavy rain and snow was witnessed in parts of Punjab, Balochistan, and provinces.

At least one child was killed and two others injured when an avalanche hit the Layyah Valley, the report said.

In Pakistan's province, four people including three children were killed and one woman was injured when a roof collapsed in A couple was killed when the roof caved in Farooqabad. One child was killed and three others injured when a roof collapsed in Kahuta, the report said.

