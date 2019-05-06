5th phase peaceful in Bengal barring sporadic incidents: CEO

The (EC) on Monday said that the fifth phase of passed off peacefully barring sporadic incidents of violence such as hurling of bombs and scuffles between rival political parties.

Seven parliamentary constituencies -- Bangaon, Barrackpore, Howrah, Uluberia, Sreerampore, Hooghly and Arambagh -- voted in the fifth phase. Till 5 p.m., 73.97 per cent polling was recorded.

"The fifth phase of was conducted peacefully except for few sporadic incidents," Aariz Aftab, Chief Electoral Officer, West Bengal, told reporters here.

He said that in polling booth No. 110 in Tarakeshwar under the Arambagh constituency, the presiding was removed after a video clip emerged showing a local influencing voters.

In polling booth No. 226 in district, the presiding lodged a complaint of assault and intimidation by two polling agents, Aftab said.

"One candidate in Bangaon's Thakurnagar was seen entering the booth wearing a party scarf. The presiding and the candidate have been showcaused," Aftab said.

There was also a case of bomb hurling in Hingli in Bangaon constituency, which injured two persons, including a

"In total, 5 FIRs have been filed in this phase. Out of the total 42 arrests, 39 are preventive arrests," said (law and order) Siddhi Nath Gupta.

He said that two FIRs were lodged in Dhanekhali in Hooghly constituency. The presiding officer there lodged a complaint regarding EVM vandalism in which BJP candidate was also named. Another FIR was lodged there against "unknown persons" for

Asked about the role played by the central forces in this phase, Gupta said: "We have got three complaints -- from Uluberia, Gayeshpur and Baltipori in -- against the central forces. We have informed the "

However, no FIR was lodged over the alleged heckling of by the central forces. "We have received a complaint and legal action will be taken," he said.

In total, 12 people received while five vehicles, including some media cars, were damaged. Arms were also recovered from Jagaddal in North 24 district, he said.

Gupta also revealed that in Mohanpur in Barrackpore Lok Sabha constituency, an FIR was filed regarding a scuffle. Asked if BJP candidate was named, he nodded positively.

"We received 2,560 complaints in total, out of which 2,388 have been resolved and 172 are being looked into," Aftab added.

--IANS

bnd/ssp/arm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)