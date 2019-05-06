5th phase peaceful in Bengal barring sporadic incidents: CEO

The Election Commission (EC) on Monday said that the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal passed off peacefully barring sporadic incidents of violence such as hurling of bombs and scuffles between rival political parties.
Seven parliamentary constituencies -- Bangaon, Barrackpore, Howrah, Uluberia, Sreerampore, Hooghly and Arambagh -- voted in the fifth phase. Till 5 p.m., 73.97 per cent polling was recorded.
"The fifth phase of elections in West Bengal was conducted peacefully except for few sporadic incidents," Aariz Aftab, Chief Electoral Officer, West Bengal, told reporters here.
He said that in polling booth No. 110 in Tarakeshwar under the Arambagh Lok Sabha constituency, the presiding officer was removed after a video clip emerged showing a local Trinamool Congress leader influencing voters.
In polling booth No. 226 in Howrah district, the presiding officer lodged a complaint of assault and intimidation by two polling agents, Aftab said.
"One candidate in Bangaon's Thakurnagar was seen entering the booth wearing a party scarf. The presiding officer and the candidate have been showcaused," Aftab said.
There was also a case of bomb hurling in Hingli in Bangaon constituency, which injured two persons, including a police constable.
"In total, 5 FIRs have been filed in this phase. Out of the total 42 arrests, 39 are preventive arrests," said Additional Director General (law and order) Siddhi Nath Gupta.
He said that two FIRs were lodged in Dhanekhali in Hooghly Lok Sabha constituency. The presiding officer there lodged a complaint regarding EVM vandalism in which BJP candidate Locket Chatterjee was also named. Another FIR was lodged there against "unknown persons" for car vandalism.
Asked about the role played by the central forces in this phase, Gupta said: "We have got three complaints -- from Uluberia, Gayeshpur and Baltipori in Howrah -- against the central forces. We have informed the force coordinator."
However, no FIR was lodged over the alleged heckling of Trinamool MP Prasun Banerjee by the central forces. "We have received a complaint and legal action will be taken," he said.
In total, 12 people received minor injuries while five vehicles, including some media cars, were damaged. Arms were also recovered from Jagaddal in North 24 Parganas district, he said.
Gupta also revealed that in Mohanpur in Barrackpore Lok Sabha constituency, an FIR was filed regarding a scuffle. Asked if BJP candidate Arjun Singh was named, he nodded positively.
"We received 2,560 complaints in total, out of which 2,388 have been resolved and 172 are being looked into," Aftab added.
