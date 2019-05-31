6.2 earthquake rattles southern Philippines

A 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck off the southeast coast of Mindanao Island on Friday, the Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

The institute said the quake, which struck at 6.12 p.m. (local time), hit at a depth of 76 km, about 92 km southeast off Generoso town in province of

Phivolcs said the offshore quake was felt in several cities in and the tremor, which was tectonic in origin, did not cause any damage.

However, it said aftershocks were expected. Phivolcs didn't issue a tsunami warning after the earthquake.

