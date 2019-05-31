JUST IN
Business Standard

6.2 earthquake rattles southern Philippines

IANS  |  Manila 

A 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck off the southeast coast of southern Philippines Mindanao Island on Friday, the Philippines Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

The institute said the quake, which struck at 6.12 p.m. (local time), hit at a depth of 76 km, about 92 km southeast off Governor Generoso town in Davao Oriental province of southern Philippines.

Phivolcs said the offshore quake was felt in several cities in southern Philippines and the tremor, which was tectonic in origin, did not cause any damage.

However, it said aftershocks were expected. Phivolcs didn't issue a tsunami warning after the earthquake.

