Khajuraho gets steamier crosses 47

Khajuraho -- known for its famous temples with erotic sculptures -- literally got steamier on Friday as the mercury touched 47.5 degrees Celsius.

As the heat wave continued across the number of patients in hospitals have spiked. In Chambal zone, the temperature has remained 45 degrees continuously for the last three days and the meteorological Department has said it might further rise.

The hot northwestern winds along with the scorching sun has ensured that there are very few people on the streets. In the afternoon, the streets across cities fall into silence.

The past 24 hours have seen a rise in the temperatures despite overcast conditions in Although some parts of the state received drizzles, there was no relief from the scorching heat.

Temperature in Khajuraho, Naogaon and have crossed 47 degrees over the past 24 hours. Khargone and Rewa have recorded maximum temperature of 46 degrees. Along with this, the temperature in Khandwa, Damoh, Raisen, Shajapur, Rajgarh, Guna, Umaria, Satna, Sidhi, Tikamgarh has crossed 45 degrees Celsius.

Although mornings and evenings were considered bearable, but on Friday even the minimum temperature in was 31.4 degrees Celsius, 27.6 degrees in Indore, 32.5 degrees in and 29.4 degrees in

No respite from heat, says Met, so if you want to enjoy the nagara-style architectural symbolism and their erotic poses visit Kahjuraho during the Monsoon.

