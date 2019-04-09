Malayalam superstar Dileep gets relief in abduction case

Malayalam superstar on Tuesday got a relief in a 2017 case related to assault and abduction of an in which he is a key accused.

The government told the that it will not press for framing of charges against him before the trial in the case till his pending plea in the apex for access to visuals of assault captured by main accused Pulsar Suni is decided.

The government said an understanding has been arrived at with in this regard.

The trial court was to commence hearing on framing of charges on Wednesday. earlier argued in the that till his plea seeking a copy of crucial memory card (to prove his innocence) is decided, simultaneous framing of charges would result in "violation of natural justice" and "irreparable damage" to him.

Dileep has argued before the apex court that the copy of the footage of the incident is "very essential and crucial" for him to prove his innocence in the case. Dileep maintains the visuals had been manipulated and doctored to frame him.

The government of has, however, opposed his plea for the copy of the visuals and accused him of being the "chief conspirator".

The government's observed there is no requirement under law to share all the material with the accused.

His plea for the copy of the memory card was turned down earlier by the and the High Court.

The south Indian was abducted and assaulted in a moving car on February 17, 2017. Dileep was arrested in July same year in this connection.

Mukul Rohatgi, senior appearing for Dileep, contends that the memory card is a document but the prosecution says it is a material which does not come under the I-T Act and cannot be handed over.

In his petition, Dileep states that he has a right to get evidence relating to the case which includes the memory card in which the attack visuals have been stored. Rohatgi argued that Dileep has a right to access all kinds of evidence that prosecution is producing against him.

