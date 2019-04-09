Australian senator cleared over 'egg boy' clash

Far-right Australian acted in self-defence when he physically retaliated against a teenager who had smashed an egg on the lawmaker's for blaming the mosque attacks on Muslim migration, the police said.

Video of last month's clash involving went viral and sparked debate in over who, if anyone, should face police action.

The police cautioned 17-year-old Will Connolly, but said neither would face charges, the reported.

The incident took place a day after sparked a row by blaming the shootings -- which left 50 people dead on March 15 -- on Muslim migration. He was slammed by Australian politicians for his remarks and the also censured him last week.

During the incident, the teenager walked up behind the during a televised press conference and cracked an egg over his while filming with a mobile phone.

Anning responded by hitting the teenager before the lawmaker's supporters tackled the boy to the ground and put him in a chokehold.

Authorities on Tuesday said they made a decision "not to charge" the

"On assessment of all the circumstances, the 69-year-old's actions were treated as self-defence and there was no reasonable prospect of conviction," the said in a statement.

They said a search was still on for one man who allegedly kicked the teenager repeatedly while he was pinned to the ground.

Though some criticized the teenager's actions at the time, he was largely as a hero and earned the nickname "egg boy".

An raised more than $57,000 for any future legal proceedings for the boy. He was also offered concert tickets, praised by celebrities and featured in street murals.

Anning did'nt apologize for his comments about the massacre, despite a public backlash which saw 1.4 million people sign a petition demanding his resignation.

