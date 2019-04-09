One held for assaulting man for 'selling beef'

One person has been arrested for allegedly beating up an elderly person in Assam's district and forcing him to eat after accusing him of selling beef, a said on Tuesday.

of Police Kuladhar Saikia, in a tweet, also said that has told them to take strict action against all the accused and all of them will be booked soon.

The incident took place at on Sunday when a mob stopped 68-year-old who was on his way home and questioned him whether he has a valid license to sell and if he is a Bangladeshi.

"Later the mob beat him black and blue and allegedly forced him to eat pork," a said, that a police team rescued him after being informed of the incident by someone over the telephone.

Ali was undergoing treatment at a local hospital now, police said.

A purported video of the incident, which has gone viral on social media, shows Ali kneeling in the mud on the roadside and being aggressively questioned and then assaulted, drew large scale condemnation across the state.

"We have received an FIR regarding the incident lodged by Ali's brother and registered a case in this regard. We are also trying to verify the authenticity of the video," said a in district.

All those involved in the crime will be booked soon, the added.

The incident also triggered simmering tension in poll-bound comes under the Tezpur Lok Sabha constituency, which is going to polls on April 11, along with four other seats in the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

--IANS

ah/vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)