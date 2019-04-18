62.3% polling in 8 UP Lok Sabha seats

Eight constituencies that went to polls in the second phase of polling on Thursday in recorded an average of 62.30 per cent till 6. p.m., according to the (CEO).

The percentage is expected to increase further since voters were still in queue in many places when the figures last came in.

According to L. Venkateshwarlu, the highest polling percentage (68.77) was reported from whereas recorded the lowest of 59.6 per cent. He said that there was no case for a repoll in any of the constituencies.

Polling was held on Thursday in Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Hathras, Fatehpur Sikri, Nagina, Amroha, and

Glitches in EVMs were reported from over 150 polling stations and polling had to be stopped for some time till the EVMs were replaced.

Two villages in did not cast their votes in protest against lack of development. Efforts to persuade the voters proved futile.

The denied complaints that certain caste groups were prevented from casting their votes.

--IANS

amita/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)