63.64% voter turnout recorded in Rajasthan LS polls

Rajasthan recorded 63.64 pc voting on Monday in the second round of polling in the state for 12 seats, an official said.
The polling started at 7 a.m and continued till 6 p.m.
Highest 73.93 per cent polling was recorded in Sri Ganganagar, followed by Jaipur at 68.19 per cent, and Alwar and Churu both recorded a poll percentage of 66.21 per cent.
Among the other constituencies, Sikar saw 64.42 per cent voter turnout, Nagaur 61.67 per cent, Jaipur Rural 63.65 per cent, Bikaner 60.19 per cent, Dausa 61.66 per cent, Jhunjhunu 61.70 per cent, Bharatpur 58.12 per cent and Karauli-Dholpur 54.51 per cent.
Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has demanded the arrest of Sikar Congress candidate Subhash Maharia.
BJP's election relation department's state chief Nahar Singh Mahaeshwari in a complaint to the Election Commission alleged that Maharia made a "life-threatening attack" on BJP worker Sudheer Garg and also tried to abduct him. Garg sustained injuries in head and ear.
Maheshwari urged the authorities concerned for his immediate arrest.
Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot visited the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee office and took a feedback on elections with Congress workers.
On the other hand, state BJP President Madanlal Saini thanked voters for voting peacefully in large numbers to realise the slogan "Modi Sarkar, Phir Ek Baar".
Two Union Ministers including Arjunram Meghwal and Rajyawardhan Singh Rathore had cast their votes in the second phase of election for Bikaner and Jaipur Rural seats, respectively.
