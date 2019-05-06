Fight last two phases for Rajiv's honour, Modi tell Congress

-
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday challenged the Congress to fight the last two phases of polls for the honour of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.
"Today I challenge Congress and 'namdar' family from this land to fight the coming Lok Sabha polls of Delhi, Punjab and Bhopal for the honour of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi who faced corruption allegations over Boforos (howitzer gun for the Indian Army in the late eighties).
"I spoke one word about Rajiv Gandhi, and it appeared to have stung like a scorpion to them," said Modi while addressing a rally at Chaibasa of Jharkhand on Monday.
Last week Modi at an election rally in Uttar Pradesh had commented about former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi "ending his life as bhrashtachari (corrupt) number one," triggering an uproar in political circles with Congress President Rahul Gandhi hitting back by saying "karma awaits" Modi.
"They do not have respect for the post of Prime Minister. For the last one year, they have been abusing Prime Minister and his family. Their cry will expose them more. The current generation of youth will come to know how one family looted and damaged the country," said the Prime Minister.
"Thousands of people died in Bhopal gas tragedy and what was done after the gas tragedy?," Modi asked, adding the Congress should fight Bhopal and Punjab polls for "his (Rajiv Gandhi's) honour".
"Fight the election over Bofors allegations," said Modi.
"Accept my challenge. Enough lies have been told by the Congress and the adulterated alliance," he said.
"This country needs strong and stable government. The country does not need a family-run government. This country needs a clean government," he said.
