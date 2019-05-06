Fight last two phases for Rajiv's honour, Modi tell Congress

on Tuesday challenged the to fight the last two phases of polls for the honour of former

"Today I challenge and 'namdar' family from this land to fight the coming polls of Delhi, and for the honour of former who faced corruption allegations over Boforos (howitzer gun for the in the late eighties).

"I spoke one word about Rajiv Gandhi, and it appeared to have stung like a scorpion to them," said while addressing a rally at Chaibasa of on Monday.

Last week at an election rally in had commented about former Prime Minister "ending his life as bhrashtachari (corrupt) number one," triggering an uproar in political circles with hitting back by saying "karma awaits" Modi.

"They do not have respect for the post of Prime Minister. For the last one year, they have been abusing Prime Minister and his family. Their cry will expose them more. The current generation of youth will come to know how one family looted and damaged the country," said the Prime Minister.

"Thousands of people died in and what was done after the ," Modi asked, adding the Congress should fight and polls for "his (Rajiv Gandhi's) honour".

"Fight the election over Bofors allegations," said Modi.

"Accept my challenge. Enough lies have been told by the Congress and the adulterated alliance," he said.

"This country needs strong and stable government. The country does not need a family-run government. This country needs a clean government," he said.

IANS

ns/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)