69% average voting in Karnataka's 2 Assembly by-polls (5:00 p.m)

An average of 69 per cent voting was registered in by-elections for Karnataka's two Assembly segments - and - till 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, a poll said.

"Around 65 per cent was recorded in and 73 per cent in As voters were still in queue when polling officially ended at 6:00 p.m., the voting percentage is likely to go up finally," poll told IANS.

Inspite of a hot day, polling picked up in the afternoon to record 54 per cent in and 60 per cent in by 3:00 p.m.

"Voting has been by and large peaceful under tight security, barring a few complaints of glitches in Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) delaying or holding up the election process in a few polling booths in both the Assembly constituencies," said the

Of the total 241 booths in the two Assembly constituencies, 60 were declared critical in Chincholi and 25 in Kundgol.

"A total of 1,016 polling and police personnel were deployed for security," added the official.

Of the total 3.83 lakh electorate, 1,93,869 are in Chincholi and 1,89,313 in Kundgol.

As many as 25 candidates, including four women are in the fray for the twin by-polls. There are 17 candidates in Chincholi in district and eight in Kundgol in district.

Prominent candidates for Chincholi are of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), of the and of the

Avinash is the son of former MLA Umesh Jadhav whose resignation from the seat necessitated the by-election.

In Kundgol, candidate is pitted against S. of the BJP. The remaining six, including a woman, are independent candidates.

The death of Congress for Municipalities C.S. Shivalli on March 22 necessitated the Kundgol by-poll. The Congress has fielded his widow Kusumavati to retain the seat on a sympathy vote.

A three-time legislator, Chikkanagoudar lost to Shivalli by a narrow margin of 633 votes in the May, 2018 Assembly election.

Counting of votes will take place on May 23, along with 28 Lok Sabha seats in the state for which polling was held in two phases on April 18 and April 23.

