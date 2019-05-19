NDA projected to win 22 seats in Gujarat: IANS-CVOTER exit poll

The BJP-led (NDA) is expected to retain 22 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat, the home state of Narendra Modi, a slight dip from its 2014 tally when it had swept the state, the IANS- exit poll showed on Sunday.

In the previous election in 2014, the BJP-led NDA had won all 26 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

The exit poll comes after the seven-phase- 2019 election ended on Sunday, with the final results slated to be announced on May 23.

According to the exit poll, the NDA is predicted to win 22 seats out of 26 parliamentary constituencies of

On the other hand, the (UPA) is projected to win four seats in 2019. The UPA had not even won a single seat in 2014.

Additionally, the vote share projection shows the NDA having a greater share of 59.3 per cent, while the UPA stands at 37.4 per cent.

In the previous election, the NDA had augmented its tally from 2009, whereas the UPA lost all of its 11 seats.

At present, the BJP runs the state government, whose mandate it won in 2017.

--IANS

rv/kr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)