7 gunned down in Mexican city

Gunmen killed seven young men attending a house party in the Mexican Caribbean resort city of Cancun, state prosecutors said.
The massacre was reported at 5 a.m. on Sunday, the Quintana Roo Attorney General's Office said.
Gunmen attacked the house in one of the poorest neighborhoods in Cancun with a range of firearms, Efe news reported.
A manhunt has been launched, the police said adding that it could be a drug traffickers dispute.
They blamed the violence on a turf war involving the Jalisco Nueva Generacion Cartel, the Los Zetas cartel and other gangs that want to control the illegal drug trade in the region.
