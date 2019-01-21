JUST IN
7 gunned down in Mexican city

IANS  |  Mexico City 

Gunmen killed seven young men attending a house party in the Mexican Caribbean resort city of Cancun, state prosecutors said.

The massacre was reported at 5 a.m. on Sunday, the Quintana Roo Attorney General's Office said.

Gunmen attacked the house in one of the poorest neighborhoods in Cancun with a range of firearms, Efe news reported.

A manhunt has been launched, the police said adding that it could be a drug traffickers dispute.

They blamed the violence on a turf war involving the Jalisco Nueva Generacion Cartel, the Los Zetas cartel and other gangs that want to control the illegal drug trade in the region.

--IANS

First Published: Mon, January 21 2019. 08:42 IST

