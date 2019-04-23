Mukesh Chhabra to play rapper in web series

-
ALSO READ
Sure results of investigations will be right:Sushant on #MeToo allegations against Mukesh Chabbra
Kizze aur Manny: Sushant opens up about Mukesh Chhabra's suspension
Neil to essay role of paraplegic in 'Bypass Road'
Neil Nitin Mukesh plans to turn "Bypass Road" into a franchise
Neil's nostalgic moment on set of 'Bypass Road'
-
Popular casting director Mukesh Chhabra will portray the role of a rapper in the upcoming thriller "Fixer" on a digital platform.
"I am excited to be a part of ALTBalaji's upcoming show 'Fixer'. I never wanted to be an actor, but I believe in Ekta's (Kapoor) vision and completely trust her. My character is very interesting so, I am extremely stoked about it," Mukesh said in a statement.
"Fixer" is a story of a tainted officer from Delhi, drawn into the murky underbelly of the Mumbai movie mafia and industrialists, who ends up becoming a fixer.
Mukesh is known for casting actors for films like "Gangs of Wasseypur", "Dangal" and "Kai Po Che".
--IANS
nn/bg
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU