8 infants dead after AC failure in Pakistan hospital

At least eight infants died due to the alleged failure of the air- (AC) system in a hospital in Pakistan, officials said.

had written a letter to the government's Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department recounting the chain of events allegedly leading to the infants' deaths, mainly due the failure of the AC system, reports

The said that he received an emergency call late Saturday night from an attendant of a patient, informing him that infants had started dying due to non-functioning of the AC system in the paediatric ward of the District Headquarters Hospital Sahiwal.

"I hurriedly reached at the ward and found the AC system was out of order which had resulted in abnormal indoor temperature," said the

He further added that there might be a possibility of several other deaths caused by the AC failure have not been reported.

--IANS

