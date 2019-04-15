Subros expands its Home AC business

Subros announced that the company has executed definitive agreement(s) and acquired assets relating to manufacture of Home Air conditioning systems of Zamil Air Conditioners for a total consideration of Rs 11.15 crore.
The company has an order book of Rs 90 crore from OEM customer(s) for supply of Home Air conditioning units.
The execution of the orders will be by using the manufacturing factories of Zamil Air Conditioners at Nalagarh, District Solan, Himachal Pradesh.
