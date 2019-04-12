8 killed as bus falls into ditch in Bangladesh

At least eight people, including three children, were killed and 20 others injured when a passenger bus veered off the road and fell into a ditch in on Friday.

The accident took place in the country's district, 249 km northwest of Dhaka, in the afternoon, the reported.

The bus fell into the ditch in Baniapara area on Bogur- highway after its lost control over the steering, said Masud Rana, a firefighter who was engaged in rescue operation at the spot.

The bus was heading towards Bogura from Joypurhat, he added.

confirmed the toll and said rescue operation was continuing.

--IANS

soni/

