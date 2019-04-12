8 killed as bus falls into ditch in Bangladesh

At least eight people, including three children, were killed and 20 others injured when a passenger bus veered off the road and fell into a ditch in Bangladesh on Friday.
The accident took place in the country's Joypurhat district, 249 km northwest of Dhaka, in the afternoon, the Daily Star reported.
The bus fell into the ditch in Baniapara area on Bogur-Joypurhat highway after its driver lost control over the steering, said Masud Rana, a firefighter who was engaged in rescue operation at the spot.
The bus was heading towards Bogura from Joypurhat, he added.
District's police chief Rashidul Hasan confirmed the toll and said rescue operation was continuing.
