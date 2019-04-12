SC notice to Bengal over customs officals' harassment

The on Friday issued a notice to the government for alleged harassment of some customs officials by the for checking the baggage of Trinamool Congress MP's wife, who is also nephew of Mamata Banerjee, at the

The customs officials stopped Rujira Narula, the wife of Trinamool MP Abhishek Banerjee, at the airport for carrying excess gold from The in its petition said that Rujira had not even mentioned it in the deceleration form on March 16.

A bench headed by said that the has drawn attention to something very serious happening at the airport, and the needs to file a reply.

As said that the apex court's observation would be widely reported in the media, the CJI replied: "We are not concerned about who reports what."

To this, Singhvi said that his objections to the Customs' petition should be recorded in the order of the court. The CJI declined to do so and asked: "What is happening in We could have taken suo motu notice of the incident and sought state's response."

The in its petition said that this kind of interference by the obstructs the department from discharging its duties.

"The conduct of the Police is an attempt to instil fear in the minds of customs officials at the airport that if they do not succumb to illegal and mala fide demand of the police to allow all VIPs pass through the without any checking, they shall be targeted..."

During a hearing on March 29, (SG) had told the court that an FIR was registered by the against customs officials.

The SG alleged that a complaint lodged by the customs officials against the police officers, who "abused and resorted to criminal intimidation and voluntarily obstructing customs officials from performing their duties", was not even being considered seriously.

"There is a constitutional anarchy in West Bengal, if I may say it succinctly," Mehta had told the court.

