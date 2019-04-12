Kerala Vigilance files FIR against its former chief

-
The Kerala Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) has filed a FIR against its former director Jacob Thomas on charges of misusing his official position and causing a loss of Rs 14 crore to the exchequer while buying dredger equipment as Director of Ports between 2009 and 2014.
The FIR was filed on Thursday in the Vigilance Court. It comes after the state government rejected Thomas' request for voluntary retirement to contest the Lok Sabha election from Chalakudy.
Jacob is facing suspension in the case since December and still has 18 months of service left.
The case against Jacob was earlier dismissed by a court. The latest FIR is based on reports of the VACB as well as the inspection wing of the Finance Department.
Once a blue-eyed boy of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Thomas was appointed Director General of Police-VACB the day Vijayan assumed office in May 2016. However, he was suspended last year on charges of violating the All India Service Rules.
