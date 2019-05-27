8 killed in Kuwait road accident

At least eight people were killed and one injured on Monday in a mishap involving four cars in an area outside Kuwait's capital, the police said.

The incident took place in Kabad, about 35 km from City. The tragedy occurred when a speeding vehicle hit a crowd that was gathered in the area to help following an accident involving three cars, leading to a four-car pileup, the said.

Fire brigades and air ambulances rushed to the scene and transported the victims to hospitals, reported.

Authorities opened an investigation into the accident, the said without details.

Traffic crashes are among the world's highest in Kuwait, a Gulf country of around 4.5 million people.

At least 120 people have died in road accidents in since the start of the year until mid-May, a told Al Qabas newspaper.

