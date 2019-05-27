ESIC unearths 'fake delivery' scam

Conception and child birth may be an almost year-long procedure in normal cases, but not for the women employees linked to the (ESIC).

An of the ESIC has revealed that dozens of women employees of private sector companies linked to the Corporation availed insurance and other Maternity Leave benefits, no less than four times a year, and in some cases even more, showing themselves as pregnant.

This was done by submitting forged medical reports in collusion with the contractors and departmental officers at the located in Faridabad's Sector 16.

Maternity Leave is paid holiday of 26 weeks.

The case is being probed by the at the in

The ESIC Vigilance team has asked for past three years of documents related to the case.

D.K. Mishra, Commissioner, - ESIC said: "We have handed over the documents related to the case. The has further asked for records of the past three years in this regard."

