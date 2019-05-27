Kashyap files FIR against troll who threatened daughter

Filmmaker says he has filed an FIR against a who threatened to rape his daughter.

took to to thank the which helped him with filing the FIR.

"Thank you so much for the amazing support and starting the process. Thank you (Maharashtra Chief Minister) and thank you (Prime Minister) Sir. As a father, I am more secure now," tweeted.

Last week, Kashyap had taken to to raise his concern about a rape threat his daughter had received from a who claimed to be a Modi supporter.

Kashyap had then tagged Modi in a tweet wherein he wrote: "Dear sir. Congratulations on your victory and thank you for the message of inclusiveness. Sir please also tell us how do we deal with these followers of yours who celebrate your victory by threatening my daughter with messages like this for being your dissenter."

Along with it, he uploaded a screenshot of the comment posted by the netizen on his daughter's photograph.

But Kashyap's post did not go well with as she did not find any just reason for mentioning Modi in his tweet.

"Dear Kashyap, I have been openly pro-Modi and yet have often received rape threats for my daughter and even myself when controversy has erupted. I have done what a right thinking citizen must do... complained to and Cyber Crime cell. Not What's your point," Suchitra wrote.

Responding to the "Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa" actress' tweet, Kashyap tweeted: "Point is - one statement from him that he does not endorse hatemongers will shut them up."

