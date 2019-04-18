90-year-old Bengal woman casts her vote, thanks EC

A 90-year old woman, who had failed to exercise her franchise in the previous municipal polls and urged Special Police Observer for West Bengal, to arrange adequate security for making elections free and fair, finally managed to cast her vote on Thursday.

A day before Thursday's polls here, nonagenarian had met Dube urging him to ensure requisite security for her and electorate here so that they could gain in confidence to exercise their franchise in the Raiganj Lok Sabha seat.

Kar, wife of a freedom fighter, was accompanied by a on her way to a polling booth to exercise her democratic right.

"In the last municipal elections, I could not cast my vote as there was unrest and bombs were hurled. I was afraid whether I would be able to exercise my franchise this time or not. He assured me," Kar told reporters after casting her vote in Raiganj of district.

She expressed her happiness at the elaborate security arrangements made by the Commission and according to her, the polling process was "peaceful".

"I thank him and the for keeping their promise. They arranged security for every voter. It gives confidence to us," she added.

--IANS

