BJP will get 'Vidai certificate' post polls: Mamata

on Thursday vowed to stop the BJP from implementing the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Bengal and said her party will ensure the saffron outfit is given the or "National Vidai (farewell) Certificate" from the Centre after the 2019 polls.

"BJP is talking about imposing NRC in Bengal but that would result in ousting people from the country. Many people here would be affected. We will not let them implement the NRC. Instead we will give them 'NBC' or National Vidai Certificate," Banerjee said at a public rally in district's Kaliaganj.

Accusing of dividing the country along communal lines, the supremo said people would register their protest against the current regime at the Centre by exercising their democratic right to vote against

Referring to the proposed Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016, she said: "We all are citizens of this country. (Prime Minister) nor his party has the right to make us foreigners."

Banerjee accused the BJP of trying to create division and hatred between the Hindus and Muslims in Bengal for political gains.

"They know that they won't get too many seats in other states, so now they have come to Bengal to divide people. Modi is interested in creating rift between Hindus and Muslims," she alleged.

"I respect other religions equally. I pray with Muslims, go to the churches and Gurdwaras. You will never hear me talking about divisiveness. I will never let BJP break Bangla and divide Hindus and Muslims," she added.

