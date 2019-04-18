Chhattisgarh records 71 pc turnout

Chhattisgarh's three parliamentary constituencies - Mahasamund, and -- recorded nearly 71 per cent polling on Thursday in the second phase and election officials said the figure could rise once the final voting data is compiled.

The polling was largely peaceful barring an incident in Scheduled Tribe reserved seat where an who was on election duty at Antagarh booth died after a cardiac arrest.

Maoists made a failed attempt to disrupt polling at Mohla area under seat by triggering an IED blast.

Chhattisgarh's said while quoting interim data that 71 per cent of combined 4,895,719 voters of the three constituencies exercised their franchise in a peaceful polling.

The second phase of polling has sealed the fate of 36 candidates, 14 in Rajnandgaon, 13 in Mahasamund and 9 in

has total 11 Lok Sabha seats and so far voting for four constituencies had been held, including Bastar, that went to the polls in the first phase on April 11. Voting for the remaining seven seats will be held on April 23.

The BJP had won 10 seats in the 2014 election in

