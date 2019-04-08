99 militants, 12 troopers killed in Afghanistan

At least 99 fighters and 12 troopers have been killed in a fierce battle in Afghanistans province, the said on Monday.

The fighting has been raging since Saturday in the ala-Murghab district and has also left 25 insurgents and 34 security personnel injured, news reported.

On Saturday, government forces launched a major counter-attack against militants to push them back from the centre of the district days after the overran several security checkpoints in the area on April 4.

Security forces had retreated to their headquarters to avoid civilian casualties as the were using residential houses as their fighting positions, the Ministry said.

"Heavy fighting is currently underway," it added.

Bala-Murghab district of is strategically important as it shares a border with The district connects the western and northwestern provinces of the country.

--IANS

ksk/bg

