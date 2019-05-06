AAP MLA Devinder Sehrawat joins BJP

Devinder Sehrawat, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from constituency, on Monday joined the in the presence of here.

of Opposition Vijender Gupta was also present at the event held at the party's city unit office here.

Sehrawat is the second AAP MLA to join the BJP in the last four days.

On Friday, Anil Bajpai, AAP MLA from Delhi's Gandhi Nagar constituency, joined the saffron party.

--IANS

aks/ksk/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)