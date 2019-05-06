AAP MLA Devinder Sehrawat joins BJP

JUST IN
IANS  |  New Delhi 

Devinder Sehrawat, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Delhi's Bijawasan Assembly constituency, on Monday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of Union Minister Vijay Goel here.

Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta was also present at the event held at the party's city unit office here.

Sehrawat is the second AAP MLA to join the BJP in the last four days.

On Friday, Anil Bajpai, AAP MLA from Delhi's Gandhi Nagar constituency, joined the saffron party.

Mon, May 06 2019. 14:38 IST

