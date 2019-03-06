ACT Fibernet announces strategic partnership with Netflix

provider (ACT) Fibernet on Wednesday announced a strategic partnership with to expand payment and cashback offers for users across Delhi, Chennai, and

As part of this partnership, "Entertainment" plan users of would be able to pay for their monthly subscription through their bill itself with an assured cashback of up to Rs 350 per month, the company said in a statement.

"We are excited to with and to provide exceptional benefits and convenience to our users," said Ravi Karthik, Marketing Head, ACT.

Priced at Rs 1,159, the starting rate of the six-months and 12-months "Entertainment" packs is the highest in Bengaluru, escalating up to Rs 5,999. In Delhi, the lowest plan costs Rs 999 and it goes up to Rs 1,249.

"We are delighted to with to enable their customers to pay for their Netflix subscription as part of their ACT bill and enjoy our content on any Internet-connected screen," said Abhishek Nag, Director - Business Development,

The offer would launch into effect from March 7 and gradually be expanded to other markets, the company added.

--IANS

rp/oeb/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)