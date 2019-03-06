DigitalOcean introduces 'Marketplace' platform

US-based Cloud infrastructure provider DigitalOcean on Wednesday launched Marketplace -- a new platform that connects developers with partner-built solutions to enable easier app development and deployment.
Since introducing its own "1-Click Apps" in 2012, DigitalOcean has seen widespread adoption, with a quarter of all customers currently using one or more solutions, the company said in a statement.
"Our goal is to help next generation developers and small- and mid-sized businesses spend less time thinking about infrastructure, and more time creating modern apps and partners are critical to realising this vision," said Mark Templeton, CEO of DigitalOcean.
Early partners include GitLab, InfluxData, Grafana, Plesk, cPanel, OpenFaaS, Hasura GraphQL, Fathom Analytics and more.
"As our 3.5-million-strong community looks for new ways to simplify app creation, Marketplace will serve as a hub to connect them with partners that deliver fully-integrated, ready-made apps and tools that can be launched in less than 60 seconds," informed Templeton.
