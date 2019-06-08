AES outbreak: 12 kids die in Muzaffarpur

At least 12 children have died in the past one week of suspected Acute Syndrome (AES) and Japanese (JE) in Bihar's Muzaffarpur, while 15 are being treated at the city's two hospitals.

Five children died of suspected AES and over the past 24 hours, while 12 new patients were admitted, said a on Saturday.

Some 21 children were admitted at the (SKMCH) and 14 were admitted at on Friday.

"Of the 12 children who died in the past week, the death of two by AES has been confirmed," said District Civil Surgeon S.P.Singh. "We are investigating the reasons for the other deaths," he added.

According to Singh, most patients were brought in with and (a condition caused by a very low level of blood sugar (glucose)).

"All primary health centres in the district have been put on high alert. But the people need to be cautious about their children as well. Give them as much liquid as you can and keep them hydrated," he said.

SKMCH Dr said: "In children, the symptoms of AES are high fever, body stiffness and We're informing the public to be aware of these symptoms."

AES outbreaks are a routine in areas in and around in the summer months. The epidemic mostly affects children from poor families below 15 years of age.

--IANS

hindi/rtp/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)