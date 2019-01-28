JUST IN
Afghan Army frees 38 from Taliban prison

IANS  |  Kabul 

The Afghan Army launched an operation and freed 38 people from a Taliban prison in Ghazni province, the authorities said on Monday.

"The Afghan National Army (ANA) waged a special operation and freed 38 people from a Taliban prison in Ghat Kali village, Ab Band district, on Sunday night," Xinhua news agency quoted the Defence Ministry as saying in a statement.

The Ministry said nine militants were also killed in the operation.

"Following the raid,three weapons depots and two buildings used by the militants as a prison were destroyed by the security forces," the statement added.

The freed people were shifted to an Army base for identification, the statement said.

