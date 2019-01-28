Afghan Army frees 38 from Taliban prison

The launched an operation and freed 38 people from a prison in province, the authorities said on Monday.

"The (ANA) waged a special operation and freed 38 people from a prison in Ghat Kali village, Ab Band district, on Sunday night," quoted the as saying in a statement.

The Ministry said nine militants were also killed in the operation.

"Following the raid,three weapons depots and two buildings used by the militants as a prison were destroyed by the security forces," the statement added.

The freed people were shifted to an Army base for identification, the statement said.

