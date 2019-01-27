Indian, Pakistani armies trade fire on LoC

The Pakistan Army on Sunday violated the ceasefire on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, officials said.
Around 1.35 p.m., the Pakistan Army initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation along the LoC by using small arms and shelling with mortars in Naushera sector, Defence Ministry spokesman, Lt. Col. Devender Anand said.
"The Indian Army retaliated strongly and effectively. No casualty or damage was reported on our side."
The Pakistan Army on Saturday also violated the ceasefire in Poonch district after which the Indian Army cancelled the traditional exchange of greetings and sweets that takes place between the two armies on Republic Day (January 26).
