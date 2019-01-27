Indian, Pakistani armies trade fire on LoC

The on Sunday violated the ceasefire on the (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's district, officials said.

Around 1.35 p.m., the initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation along the LoC by using small arms and shelling with mortars in Naushera sector, spokesman, said.

"The retaliated strongly and effectively. No casualty or damage was reported on our side."

The on Saturday also violated the ceasefire in district after which the cancelled the traditional exchange of greetings and sweets that takes place between the two armies on (January 26).

--IANS

sq/pgh/bg

