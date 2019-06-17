After PM, Goa CM urges all MLAs to promote tree-plantation

Taking cue from Narendra Modi's personal letters to sarpanchas across the country urging their participation in water harvesting efforts, has urged all state ministers and MLAs to undertake tree plantation to increase Goa's green cover.

"As we are welcoming rains in the ensuing monsoon season, I would invite you to join hands with me to improve green cover of by taking up tree plantation activities in all possible areas with the involvement of every member of society," said in his letter to all legislators.

has also urged all legislators to co-ordinate with the state to undertake extensive tree plantation drives as part of the Vanamahotsava programme organised by the from July to September.

"I urge you to guide the in selection of sites for plantation, ranging from parks and gardens, schools, colleges, office and residential campuses, industrial complexes, roadsides, community land and grace such plantation drives for motivating the people," Sawant said in his letter.

