Goa monsoon session begins on July 15

The monsoon session of the Legislative Assembly will begin on July 15, said Monday.

The state Cabinet has approved summoning of the session between July 15 and August 9, he said.

The sitting would be the first-ever full-fledged Assembly session under the government.

took oath in March this year after the death of his predecessor Manohar Parrikar.

The said various bills would be tabled and passed during the session.

"A discussion will also be held on the financial statement tabled by late Parrikar in February," he said.

Parrikar could not present the full budget due to his fragile health that time.

