Over 90 kinds of birds settle in Shanghai Disney Resort

More than 90 kinds of birds have settled in a park at the Disney Resort, authorities said on Monday.

"Some birds, which only frequent western or northern China, will fly south to the Wishing Star Park in the resort during winter," said Jason Fischer, a bird expert.

The park, adjacent to the Disneyland and the hotels, was built for visitors to get close to nature,

Consisting of a lake as well as coastal wetlands, bushes and woods, it provides a favourable living for animals.

"The resort combines the experience of bird conservation in the US with the characteristics of Chinese visitors, to create a bird protection land more suitable here," Jason said.

Opened in 2016, the resort is a joint venture between and Shendi Group. It is the first Disney resort destination on the Chinese mainland and the sixth in the world.

