Agra's 'satta bazaar' sizzles in electoral heat

The ' bazaar', infamous for swaying political trends with huge stakes, is sizzling in the political heat generated by the staggered Lok Sabha elections spread over seven phases.

Insiders say the stakes are high and multi-targeted, from victories to defeats and margins.

"So far, the wind is blowing National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) way with a clean sweep promised. The is not finding bidders. The gathbandhan (alliance) in has good support among betting circles," said of Belanganj area.

Punters in Bhairon Bazaar are a little cautious, treading with care, but the general trend in favour of Rahul Gandhi's is negative, according to

In recent months, has been rather tough on punters and betters, keeping in mind the ongoing (IPL). Several have been rounded up and now "most are operating under fake names without open identification", said Bankey Lal, who himself keeps away from such activities.

Bets have been placed on whether supremo Mayawati would join the NDA, ditching (SP) Akhilesh Yadav, or whether the NDA would get 325 plus seats.

At the local level, Raj Babbar, the candidate from Fatehpur Sikri, has managed to secure some support from the betters, but the stakes continue to remain higher for him compared to Raj Kumar Chahar, the contestant.

The ' bazaar' seems to have received a big boost from the roadshow of in on Thursday and many are claiming a majority of seats for the BJP in

The informal, black money-backed betting rackets have been fairly active but the clandestine nature of operations prevents verification of claims.

Opposition leaders say that ' bazaar' trends are manipulated by BJP supporters and are therefore not reliable. But it is a known fact that the 'satta bazaar' rackets do a roaring business during elections, not just in Agra, but also in Hathras and Mathura.

Interestingly, a large number of astrologers have entered the speculative industry with their long list of claims based on birth charts of the prominent leaders.

claimed that Modi's stars were in ascendency and should see him romp home comfortably, though with a reduced strength.

Gautam had previously correctly predicted former US Barack Obama's victory, cricket results, Modi's win in 2014 and Minister Yogi Adityanath's victory in 2017.

He told IANS: "Favourable positioning of the spiritual planet Jupiter from today in the birth chart of will ensure the victory of the ruling NDA government in the coming polls.

"Modi is assured of overwhelming mass support. In his company, even (BJP President) is exuding positivity and the two together will march to victory.".

