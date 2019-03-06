AgustaWestland: Court records Rajiv Saxena's statement

-
A Delhi court on Wednesday recorded the statement of Dubai-based businessman Rajiv Saxena, who wants to become an approver in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal case.
Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal recorded the statement in an in-chamber proceeding.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) will file its response in the case after examining Saxena's statement.
The court has listed the next hearing on March 8.
Saxena has said that if he is granted pardon, he would make a full disclosure on the case.
United Arab Emirates (UAE) security agencies picked up Saxena from his Dubai residence on January 30 and extradited him to India the same night.
He was granted bail on medical grounds last week. The ED did not oppose his bail application.
According to the ED, Saxena, in connivance with lawyer Gautam Khaitan, provided the global corporate structure that laundered money for payment to various political leaders, bureaucrats and Indian Air Force (IAF) officials to influence the contract for supplying 12 VVIP helicopters in favour of AgustaWestland.
