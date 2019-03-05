AgustaWestland: Court adjourns recording of Rajiv Saxena's statement

-
A Delhi court on Tuesday adjourned the recording of a statement by Dubai-based businessman Rajiv Saxena, who wants to become an approver in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal case.
Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal adjourned the recording till Wednesday.
Saxena has said that he would make a full disclosure of the case, if he was granted pardon.
United Arab Emirates (UAE) security agencies picked up Saxena from his Dubai residence on January 30 and extradited him to India the same night.
He was granted bail on medical grounds last week. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) did not oppose his bail application.
According to the ED, in connivance with lawyer Gautam Khaitan, Saxena provided a global corporate structure to launder money for payment to various political leaders, bureaucrats and Indian Air Force (IAF) officials to influence the contract for supplying 12 VVIP helicopters in favour of AgustaWestland.
