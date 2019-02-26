VVIP chopper case: Delhi court extends judicial custody of Christian Michel by one day

-
ALSO READ
Christian Michel produced in Delhi court, ED seeks his arrest
VVIP chopper case: Michel seeks permissions to make telephone calls to family abroad
Court extends CBI custody of Christian Michel by four more days in VVIP chopper case
VVIP chopper case: CBI custody of Christian Michel extended by four days
VVIP Chopper case: Court reserves order on Michel's bail for Feb 16 as ED, CBI oppose plea
-
A Delhi court Tuesday extended by one day the judicial custody of alleged middleman Christian Michel, who was arrested in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper case.
Special judge Arvind Kumar extended his custody in the case lodged by CBI.
Michel, extradited from Dubai, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on December 22 last year.
Michel is among the three alleged middlemen being probed in the case by the ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The others are Guido Haschke and Carlo Gerosa.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU