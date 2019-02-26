VVIP chopper case: Delhi court extends judicial custody of Christian Michel by one day

A Tuesday extended by one day the judicial custody of alleged middleman Christian Michel, who was arrested in the VVIP case.

extended his custody in the case lodged by CBI.

Michel, extradited from Dubai, was arrested by the (ED) on December 22 last year.

Michel is among the three alleged middlemen being probed in the case by the ED and the (CBI). The others are and

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)