Ahead of Lok Sabha polls, Congress unveils 'trump card' Priyanka

Playing his trump card, on Wednesday pushed his sister into taking the plunge into active by appointing her as the party Secretary in charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh, where the SP-BSP alliance ahead of the polls has pushed the to the corner.

Priyanka Gandhi's appointment, a gamble by Rahul, is aimed at galvanizing the cadre in the state where it has been marginalised over the years and where the BJP swept a whopping 71 of the 80 seats seats in 2014.

Shortly after the appointment, told reporters that naming and as Secretaries for was a "big step" to spread the party's "real" ideology for poor and weaker sections and to rebuild its base.

However, he sought to strike a conciliatory note towards the and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), saying will cooperate with them to defeat the BJP in whatever ways possible.

With this, Priyanka Gandhi, married to and mother of two children, makes a full-fledged entry into casting aside her earlier role that was mainly confined to the constituencies of (Rae Bareli) and (Amethi).

From the first week of February she will assume her new charge in eastern Uttar Pradesh, considered the home turf of and BJP's 'Hindutva' poster-boy

In an organisational shake-up ahead of the elections, the party also announced the appointment of Jyotiraditya Scindia, from Guna in Madhya Pradesh, as Secretary in charge of western

Speculation of contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha polls from her mother's constituency immediately gained ground.

Replying to a question on this, Rahul Gandhi said it depends on her. "We are not going to play on the backfoot. We have not played on the backfoot in also. We do for people. So we will play on the front foot.

"I have given them (Priyanka and Scindia) a mission in for spreading the real ideology, the ideology for the poor and weaker sections. Priyanka and Scindia are powerful leaders and I have full faith that they will work and give what Uttar Pradesh needs and what its youth needs. We will have to build our space.

"I fully respect Akhileshji and Mayawatiji. They have done their alliance and they are not our enemies. We are fighting together. If remaining parties want to join us, it is welcome," Gandhi told reporters in Amethi.

This is perhaps the first time the party has split the organisational responsibilities of its in Uttar Pradesh into zones.

With both Priyanka Gandhi and Scindia entrusted with eastern and western UP respectively, party veteran Ghulam Nabi Azad, who was the General Secretary of Uttar Pradesh, has now been given the responsibility of

The Congress, which has been marginalized in Uttar Pradesh after 1989, has come under pressure ever since the SP and BSP decided a fortnight ago to join hands, keeping out of the alliance. The two parties just left and Amethi for the Congress.

In its best performance since 1989, the Congress won 21 Lok Sabha seats in 2009 but dropped to just two seats (Sonia and Rahul Gandhi) in 2014.

Gandhi also appointed Lok Sabha member from Kerala K.C. Venugopal as Congress General Secretary (Organisation), replacing Ashok Gehlot, now the

While Congress workers and leaders hailed the appointment of Priyanka Gandhi saying it would boost the party's performance in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP said such a development was only expected of a "family party" that has believed in dynasty rule from the days of Jawaharlal Nehru.

described Priyanka Gandhi as a "crutch" for Rahul Gandhi who as the Congress was unable to get accepted as part of 'mahagatbandhan' of opposition parties.

"Party is the family for the BJP whereas family is the party for Congress. All selections are done in only one family. Somewhere Rahul has failed... Who will be the next after Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, and Rahul Gandhi? Only one family," said Patra.

