AIADMK complains to EC on DMK ads

The ruling AIADMK on Monday lodged a complaint with the against newspaper and television advertisements issued by rival DMK for violating the code.

In its complaint, the AIAMDK said the DMK has issued election campaign advertisements to Sun TV, Kalaingnar TV alleging the intentionally opened fire at the protestors against Copper smelter plant in Thoothukudi last year.

The AIADMK said the DMK has violated Election Commission's order that states no political party should use funeral photos, coffins and dead bodies in their campaign.

The ruling party in has urged the to direct the TV channels not to air such advertisements and also issue a showcause notice to M.K. Stalin, his sister and also the party candidate from Thoothukudi constituency.

The AIADMK also complained to the poll body about DMK's ads in newspapers not carrying the latter's permission number and also using the picture of Anitha, a girl student who committed suicide two years back.

--IANS

