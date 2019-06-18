Ailing Mulayam takes oath as Lok Sabha member

Ailing and wheel- bound Yadav on Tuesday took oath as a member of the while seated in the opposition benches.

Considering his poor health, Mulayam Singh, a veteran politician, was allowed to take oath from near his seat after the House gave its verbal approval.

Normally, all new members walk up to near the Speaker's to take oath and sign the official register.

Accompanying were his son and former Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav, also a member, and

Later, several members, including from the BJP, went up to to enquire about his health.

--IANS

