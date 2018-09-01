Akali Dal holds statewide protests against Congress 'conspiracy'

The (SAD) held protests in all 117 assembly constituencies across on Saturday to protest the government's "deep rooted conspiracy to weaken Sikh institutions as well as the Sikh Panth in league with radical elements and leaders."

An spokesman said party workers along with senior leaders took to the streets in each constituency raising slogans against the government.

Effigies of Rahul Gandhi, and Congress as well as radical leaders such as Baljit Singh Daduwal were burnt, he said.

workers condemned Congress for "threatening" them that they would not be allowed to enter villages. They warned the Congress that they stood for maintaining peace and communal harmony and that Congress should desist from instigating violence.

Akali Dal leaders said the Congress government was in league with radical groups and was hatching a conspiracy to defame the in order to take control over the Sikh religious institutions, including the (SGPC).

They said that the Amrinder Singh-led Congress government was trying to implement its "anti-Sikh agenda" for its petty political goals as it did in 1980s to take control over the Sikh religious institutions as well as push the state back in to the dark era of terrorism.

--IANS

js/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)