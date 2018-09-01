Malayalam film industry should help flood-hit people: Actress

on Saturday said the Malayalam film industry should organise a fund raising programme to help the flood-affected people of

The veteran also slammed the attitude of the leading lights in the Malayalam film industry for not rising to the occasion by contributing generously.

She said this while talking to the media after handing over her contribution of Rs 5 lakh to Pinarayi Vijayan, who has given a call to all to contribute generously to the Chief Minister's to help rebuild

"Do you know that there are actors here who own vehicles that cost Rs 4 crore. How much have such stars here given to this fund. The need of the hour is they should at least contribute their remuneration what they charge in a film to this fund," said

She said the Malayalam film industry should organise a fund raising programme (a star night).

"I am pretty sure that such a programme will certainly bring huge money to the fund," added

In a career spanning more than five decades, Sheela, 73, has acted in close to 500 films in south Indian languages besides turning a as well.

--IANS

sg/pgh/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)