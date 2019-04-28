Akshay begins shooting for Kanchana's Hindi remake

Akshay Kumar, roped into the Hindi remake of the Tamil film "Kanchana" along with Advani, kick started the first schedule of the movie on Sunday.

After helming the Tamil franchise, Raghava Lawrence is directing the horror-comedy film in Hindi titled "Laaxmi Bomb". Lawrence took to to share the news along with a photo of himself with Akshay.

He wrote: "Hi dear friends and fans! Shooting of Hindi remake of 'Kanchana', starring the great Sir, has began. Need all your blessings."

Apart from Akshay and Kiara, the Hindi remake will also star It has also been reported that megastar will portray a transgender in the film.

