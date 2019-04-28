Karen Gillan wants to direct Marvel film

"Avengers" star has a dream of directing a film for Studios.

"I keep asking ( Studios President) when that's going to be. I'm still waiting," she said during "The Big Ticket" podcast, reports variety.com.

"wouldn't just do any film", though.

"I think it would need to be one where I had a strong feeling that I was the best person for the job. Obviously that's not every movie that comes your way," she said.

The "Avengers: Endgame" also shared her anticipation for the upcoming "Black Widow" film, which will finally see in her first solo outing.

Asked why she thinks it took so long for the female superhero to get her own movie, said that it "does feel like she should already have one".

"I think we're only just starting to get together these female-led superhero movies.

"It's kind of a new thing and we're living in this time of change at the moment. To see ' Marvel' do so well, I mean, I was crying in the cinema. So happy that she was smashing it and people were loving it. I think it's time to see the 'Black Widow' movie," she added.

