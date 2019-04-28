Fan hospitalised for crying during 'Avengers...'

"Avengers: Endgame", the final part of the superhero series, has so many emotional moments that people are becoming teary-eyed while watching it. But a strange incident happened in a few days ago when a 21-year-old girl got hospitalised as she could not stop crying during the film.

According to Fox 8, cried uncontrollably in the cinema and began hyperventilating and trouble in breathing. She was taken to a hospital where she was administered oxygen to normalise breathing.

"I saw that the patient had been breathing heavily, and according to the description from her peers, her crying caused hyperventilation. We immediately gave her oxygen and relaxed her emotions by appeasement, reducing her hyperventilation symptoms," quoted a doctor as saying.

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, "Avengers: Endgame" stars Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, and Chris Hemsworth, among others.

--IANS

sim/nn/pcj

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)