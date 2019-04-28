Vishwajeet Pradhan's wife turns interior designer

Vishwajeet Pradhan's wife Sonalika Pradhan, a fashion designer, is now an as well.

"Creativity has no limits. With every phase of time, we should get ourselves busy in doing something more creative and different," Sonalika said in a statement.

Her first project was her own house.

"The three of us -- me and my two kids -- renovated the house in 40 days. When Vishwajeet was back, he was shocked to see the transformation. It was a fun experience with lots of hard work," she said.

Vishwajeet, known for acting in movies like "Raaz" and "Zeher", said: "Sonalika is not only a and an event manager but can do interior designing as well. It's fun exploring everything on your own.

"There are lots of things to learn and for us, working together is a good way of bonding as a family," he added.

