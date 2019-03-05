Akshay Kumar to make his digital debut with 'The End'

Kumar will make his digital debut with an edge-of-the seat thriller series, whose working title is "The End".

Prime Video announced the series by Abundantia Entertainment here on Tuesday. The multi-season show is presently under development and aims to appeal to fans of the action-thriller genre worldwide. Being envisioned at an unprecedented scale and cinematic experience, the show promises to bring in the next level of the action genre.

In an interview to IANS before the official announcement, expressed her excitement about the project, and shared how played an important role in finding the right subject.

"We are announcing the big show with It is a big thriller and will be an edge-of-the seat thriller with action and intrigue," Salke told IANS.

"Akshay has been personally involved in the development of the idea. He has worked closely with James (James Farrell, the head of international originals) over a period of time," she said.

Talking about the conception of the project, Farrell said: "We loved Akshay's screen evolution. He has worked on social movies, action movies.

"We started meeting him years ago and it has been a multi-year conversation. He wanted something action-based, not a single season but a multi-season show. He called me one day saying he has got an idea and I said, 'Great, I am coming over'. He said he was in London, so I went to to discuss the idea and that's how we started work on the project."

In a statement, Akshay said: "From the very concept of the show, I am working closely with the team as they create this compelling and highly intriguing story. I can't wait to start rolling for this action adventure series.

"The digital world excited me and I am delighted to make my streaming debut with this show. If I were to make a small confession here, it was my son who suggested that I make my digital debut as that's what the youth is hooked onto. On this medium, I want to create something extraordinary and connect with them".

